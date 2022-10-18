The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at more than 50 locations across the country, including premises of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s associate Naresh Sethi, in connection with the gangster syndicate matter.

According to information, the NIA teams reached Sethi’s house in Haryana’s Jhajjar at around 4 a.m on Tuesday.

“Local police headed by a DSP-level official assisted us during our raid. We scanned the bank details and checked Sethi’s illegal properties. We grilled his family about the same,” a source said.

Sethi is involved in murder, ransom and several other henious crimes. He was caught and is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. He had been associated with Lawrence Bishnoi.

“We have decided to uproot the emerging nexus between gangsters, terrorists and narcotic dealers. They were working together,” he said.

The case relates to involvement of criminal gangs in different kinds of criminal activities, including killings, to terrorise the people to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons.

Initially, the case was registered by the Special Cell, Delhi Police on August 8 against eight accused and a few others. Later, the probe was taken over by the NIA.

The NIA has said that the gangs based in India and abroad had hatched a conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

