The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six persons, including a close associate of Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, in connection with the Gangster-terrorist case, an official said on Thursday.

The arrested Khalistani terrorist has been identified as Lucky Khokhar alias Denis.

Recently, raids were conducted at 76 locations across the nation which led to the arrests.

According to the central counter terrorism law enforcement agency, the arrested were identified as Lucky Khokhar, Lakhvir Singh, Harpreet, Dalip Bishnoi, Surinder alias Chiku Chaudhary and Hari Om alias Titu.

Khokhar, a resident of Bhatinda, Punjab, was nabbed from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. He was in direct and frequent touch with Arsh Dalla and had carried out recruitment for him. Khokhar received funds from him for carrying out terror-related activities, the official said.

“He had provided arms and ammunition to Arsh Dalla’s associates in Punjab on his directions, which were also used for carrying out the recent killing in Jagraon, Punjab on directions of Dalla,” said the NIA.

The NIA had registered a suo-motu case on August 20, 2022 against seven people, including Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, and Arshdeep Singh. One person, Deepak Ranga, was earlier arrested in the case by the NIA.

Khokhar was working for Dalla, who has been involved in smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs across international and inter-state borders in India for several Khalistani terror outfits, including the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation.

“While Titu was arrested on Tuesday, Lakhvir Singh was nabbed a day later in connection with a case registered against them and their associates in August last year for allegedly attempting to motivate and recruit youth for terror activities by using social media. They were also using social media to ‘publicise’ their crimes in a bid to create fear among the general public,” the official said.

A total of nine weapons were recovered from Lakhvir’s possession. Lakhvir is a notorious criminal and an associate of Chhotu Ram Bhaat, who was earlier arrested in the case. The NIA has so far arrested nine accused, including Kaushal Choudhary, Amit Dagar, Sukhpreet Singh, Bhupi Rana, Neeraj Bawana, Naveen Bali and Sunil Balyan, in this case.

The NIA further said that Surender Chaudhrary and Dalip Bishnoi, are known associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Canada based criminal, Goldy Brar. They were arrested for raising funds, recruiting youth and carrying out terrorist acts on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This case was also registered by the NIA in August last year and ten accused, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Kala Jatheri, Kala Rana, Joginder Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Raju Basoudi, Anil Chippi, Naresh Yadav, and Shahbaz Ansari were arrested.

“Surinder Chaudhry, who was arrested on Tuesday faces several cases under the NDPS Act, for attempt to murder and extortions. He has been involved in illegal liquor contracts, smuggling and extortion from liquor and mining contractors in Haryana and has been one of the main financers of terror-gangster sydicates,” the official said.

Dalip Bishnoi, who was arrested on Wednesday, is a habitual criminal having 13 cases against him. He has been one of the main financers of this terror gang and was providing logistics support to the gangs in Punjab and Rajasthan.

The NIA investigations have so far revealed that many criminals, who were leading gangsters in India, had fled to countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Philippines and Australia and were planning their terror and criminal acts from there, in association with criminals lodged in jails in different states.

These groups were carrying out targetted killings and raising funds for their nefarious activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons, hawala and extortions.

Further probe is on.

20230223-094802