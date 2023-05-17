INDIA

Gangster-terrorist nexus case: NIA raids 122 locations, recovers sensitive data

NewsWire
0
0

In a major operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday was conducting raids at 122 locations across six states, and sources said that incriminating documents have been recovered.

The local police and paramilitary were assisting the agency during the raids.

The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into the gangster-narcotics smuggler-terrorist nexus case with suspected links to Khalistani elements.

According to sources, the raids were going on in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana. Sources said that they have recovered a few incriminating documents during the raids.

In Punjab, 58 locations were being raided.

“The NIA is raiding 58 locations in Punjab with support of Punjab Police and PunjabPolice conducting Cordon and Search Operations at 143 locations in Punjab,” tweeted the Punjab Police.

In Delhi, raids were going on at two dozen places.

The NIA’s crackdown comes in response to intelligence inputs suggesting the involvement of gangsters with connections to Khalistani groups in planning and executing acts of terrorism.

The agency aims to uncover the network involved in promoting terrorism and disrupt their activities. The operation marks a significant step in the NIA’s efforts to dismantle criminal networks that pose a threat to national security.

As of now the NIA has not made any official statements in the matter.

20230517-131004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava’ concludes

    Chinese hackers might have targeted Indian Railways infra: Recorded Future

    Himachal BJP to hold two-day executive meet at Hamirpur

    Delhi: Utter chaos outside Congress headquarter