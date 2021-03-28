Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja, a gangster who had escaped police custody following a shootout at GTB Hospital three days back, was killed in an encounter late Saturday night at Tulsi apartments in Rohini’s Sector 14, the Delhi Police said.

According to the Delhi Police, Fajja, a wanted criminal of the Jitender Gogi gang, escaped after his accomplices attacked the police team escorting him to an east Delhi hospital for treatment on Thursday afternoon.

Several teams of special cell and crime branch were constituted to find Fajja. The teams, on receiving information about his hideout, cordoned off the area and asked him to surrender but he opened fire.

His associate, who provided him shelter, received injuries in the retaliatory firing by the police. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

According to the Delhi Police officials, over 70 cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery were registered against Fajja.

–IANS

