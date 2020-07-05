Gangster’s mother unhappy over razing of village house

Lucknow, July 5 (IANS) Sarla Dubey, mother of gangster Vikas Dubey, here on Sunday, raised objections to the razing of her house in Bikru village of Kanpur by the state government.

“The house was my ancestral property and didn’t belong to Vikas. It was built by my father-in-law and husband. The government can demolish properties owned by Vikas, but what have we done?” she asked.

Vikas is wanted in connection with the gruesome murder of eight police personnel on Friday in Bikru village.

The district administration on Saturday demolished his house in the village and also trampled two SUVs and two tractors with an earthmover.

On Friday, the gangster’s mother had said she would have no qualms if her son was killed in an encounter by the police. “If he has killed policemen, he deserves to be killed,” she said.

Sarla Dubey said, “I have not met my husband in the last 4 months. I am living here in Lucknow with my young son. Vikas should surrender to the police. We are facing problems because of him. The police is posing questions to us and our relatives.”

Vikas’s father Ram Kumar Dubey said his son was not in the village when the policemen were killed.

Meanwhile, Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal said the police would seize illegal properties and money in Vikas’s bank accounts under the Gangsters Act.

