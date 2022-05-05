Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ became a successful blockbuster movie that brought in audiences for several weeks after its release. Such was the response to the theatrical release that the makers of the movie sought to delay the digital streaming of the movie so it could enjoy some more box office success.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ eventually released for digital streaming on Netflix on April 26, 2022. The response to the movie on the streamer has been even more phenomenal. Within ten days of landing on Netflix, the movie has garnered a viewership of 13.81 million hours and it has managed to feature in the Top 10 movies in nearly 25 countries including Canada, South Africa, United Kingdom, UAE, Australia and New Zealand.

Within one week, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has become the number one non-English film on Netflix globally.

Reacting to the incredible response for the movie received on the streamer, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “Gangubai Kathiawadi is a special film that I hold very close to my heart. The audience loved it when it was released in theatres and now, with Netflix, we are delighted to see how wide the film has been able to reach, finding new audiences. Its success on Netflix reinforces that Gangubai’s story of fight for justice for women is truly universal.”

Alia Bhatt, too, shared her elation about the wonderful response the movie has received coming off the theatres and onto the small screen. She said, “It’s amazing to see how great stories continue to find new audiences, within India and beyond with Netflix. With all the love that Gangubai Kathiawadi has been receiving from its viewers all over the world, I’m rendered speechless. I’ve always aspired to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and to have our film find a home on Netflix and receive the splendid response it did, fills me with gratitude. Streaming services, especially Netflix, break barriers of borders and languages and allow stories to find newer audiences every day. To see Gangubai Kathiawadi trend at #1 in non-English films globally on Netflix and in the Top 10 in 25 countries from Australia, Canada to the United Kingdom is simply overwhelming!”

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been written as well as directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and has been produced by Bhansali Productions and Pen Studios (Dr. Jayantilal Gada). The movie boasts of a stellar line-up of actors including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Indira Tiwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Bhragava among others.