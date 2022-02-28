ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ mints Rs 39.12 cr on opening weekend

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest release ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has got a roaring response at the box-office as it raked in Rs. 39.12 crore in its opening weekend.

The film, which stars Alia Bhatt, released on February 25 and it’s first day collection was a whopping Rs 10.5 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#GangubaiKathiawadi brings cheer, confidence and cinegoers back, solid total in Wknd 1 Day 3 sees big gains [most places] #Mumbai, #Thane, #Pune, #Gujarat, #Delhi, #SouthIndia (parts) key contributors Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr. Total: ? 39.12 cr. #India biz.”

He added: “#GangubaiKathiawadi needs to show healthy trending on Day 4 [Mon] #MahaShivratri (Day 5; Tue) is expected to boost biz, should hit ? 50 cr on Tue itself Wed + Thu remains extremely crucial, will decide if it can touch/cross ? 60 cr mark in *Week 1*.”

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.

It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, written by S. Hussain Zaidi.

