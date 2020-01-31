Ganguly impressed with Iyer’s maiden ODI ton

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) Shreyas Iyer’s maiden ODI hundred impressed BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who lauded India’s No. 4 for his effort.

Iyer, aged 25, slammed 103 from 107 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and a six to help India post 347/4 while batting first against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hamilton.

However, a brilliant unbeaten century from Ross Taylor and fifties from Kiwi stand-in skipper Tom Latham and opener Henry Nicolls ensured the hosts won by four wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“It’s his first century. Very nice,” Ganguly said at Eden Gardens on a day Avishek Dalmiya and his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly were elected unopposed as the Cricket Association Bengal (CAB) president and secretary respectively.

The 38-year-old Avishek became the youngest CAB president, a position which lay vacant after Sourav Ganguly took over as the BCCI chief. Ganguly’s elder brother Snehasish became secretary.

–IANS

dm/tsb