Gangwar says no to ESIC medical college in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (IANS) Santosh Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, here on Tuesday, rejected the Odisha government’s proposal for establishment of an Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical college.

He said the Supreme Court had restricted the ministry from setting up medical colleges. “The Supreme Court told us our department is meant for looking after the welfare of labourers, not to set up medical colleges,” the Minister said.

Addressing the Regional Conference of State Labour Ministers and Principal Secretaries of Eastern States, the Minister said the Centre would set up ESI hospitals in every district of the country.

There would be a 30-bed hospital for every 20,000 workers, he added. “For areas with 50,000 or more workers, we will take steps to set up 100-bed ESI hospitals,” he said.

Gangwar sought states’ support for new laws and norms, being made to ensure welfare of labourers.

He spoke about the new pension scheme and wage code 2019, the occupational safety health code and labour laws, and sought cooperation of eastern states, including Odisha, for them.

–IANS

