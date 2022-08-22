Six inter-state drug peddlers were arrested on the outskirts of Hyderabad and 590 kg of cannabis (ganja), being transported from Odisha to Maharashtra, seized from them, police said on Monday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat announced the arrest and seizure of ganja.

Acting on a specific information, sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar Zone, along with Abdullpurmet police apprehended the peddlers on the entry approach from service road to Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Pedda Amberpet.

The Police Commissioner said 590 kg ganja, a Swift Dzire car, a Mahindra pickup vehicle, and eight mobile phones — all worth about Rs 1.3 crore — were seized from their possession.

Karan Parusharam Parkale, 27, a resident of Beed district of Maharashtra was the receiver-cum-seller of the ganja. He was earlier arrested by Visakhapatnam police in the ganja case. Ajay Mahadeo Ethape, also of Maharashtra, was another receiver-cum-seller.

They, along with transporters Akash Shivaji Chaudhari and Akash Shivaju Chaudhari, transporter-cum-driver Vinod Gade, and mediator Bhukya Sai Kumar were arrested.

Barring Sai Kumar, who hails from Suryapet district of Telangana, all the accused are from Maharashtra.

Source-cum-sellers Raju and Bheema, both residents of Odisha and mediator Ambothyu Nagaraju are absconding.

