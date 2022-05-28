A “small quantity” of ganja was found in the boys hostel of Goa Medical College, police said on Saturday but state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that a few interns were found with drugs and will face action.

“Ganja found is of very small quantity. We have registered an offense against unknown persons,” police told IANS. According to the police, the drug was found in a common toilet.

However, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted that “5 interns who were found with possession of drugs at GMC hostel campus will be rusticated, directions have been given to the Dean of @GoaGmc in this matter. I have also instructed him to issue a show cause notice to the Warden and carry out a detailed investigation in this regard”.

“Out-station police has already registered a case with Agacaim police station. Such lapses in the institution will not be tolerated,” he added.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

