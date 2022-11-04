Goa Crime Branch has arrested one person for allegedly possessing ganja worth Rs 10,50,000 approximately in the international market, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan said that police conducted raid at the residence of accused person Ravi Naik, 34, from Moira in North Goa and seized from his possession flowering and fruiting tops substance suspected to be Ganja weighing 5.042 kilograms, blackish colour sticky substance suspected to be narcotic drug Charas weighing 1.008 Kgs.

“So also cultivated cannabis plants having flowering and fruiting tops substance suspected to be Ganja weighing 5.350 kilograms, along with other articles all worth Rs. 10,50,000 approximately in international market, have been seized,” Valsan said.

Further investigation is under way.

