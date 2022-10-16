The Assam Police have seized a huge consignment of ganja worth Rs 2.4 crore from the Assam-Tripura border, officials said.

The smuggled substances were recovered on Saturday evening from a truck at the Churaibari checkpost of Assam’s Karimganj district. The consignment was coming from Tripura.

The police have arrested two persons — Parvinder Singh, a resident of Faridkot district in Punjab, and Jewel Hussain, who resides at Sipahijla in Tripura.

The Police said that the duo was carrying the consignment on behalf of a large smuggling gang.

A senior police officer informed that late Saturday evening, an 18-wheeler trailer truck loaded with rubber extract along with containers was travelling from Agartala to Delhi through Assam. When the truck reached the Churaibari gate, a total of two tonne and four quintal of ganja were recovered from 72 drums filled with rubber extract.

The Police claimed that the estimated market value of ganja will be nearly Rs 2.4 crore.

The truck was in police custody and questioning continues of the two arrested persons.

Dibakar Gogoi, the police officer who has been investigating the incident, said that they have registered a case under the specific section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

