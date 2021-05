The Covid Working Group chaired by N.K. Arora has recommended extension of the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks.

The gap between the two doses of the same vaccine is 6-8 weeks at present.

Thr working group, based on the available real-life evidences, particularly from UK, agreed on increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. However there is no change in interval of Covaxin doses.

The Covid Working Group comprises Dr N.K. Arora, Director, INCLEN Trust; Dr Rakesh Agarwal, Dr Gagandeep Kang, Dr J.P. Mulliyal, Dr Naveen Khanna, Group Leader; Dr Amulya Panda, Director, National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi and Dr V.G. Somani, Drugs Controller General of India.

The recommendation of the COVID Working Group was accepted by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), headed by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog in its meeting on May 12. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also accepted this recommendation of the COVID Working Group for extension of the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12 -16 weeks. –IANS

