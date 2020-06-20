Trending now

Garbage disposal

by CIEDITOR043

I find it really difficult to understand why the city is continuing to charge residents a fee to dump their own garbage at the garbage dump. Collecting garbage for free should be the main job of any municipality. It is important to ensure the city is clean, especially during these pandemic days. Making residents pay is the surest way to see more garbage dumped in public spaces illegally. Rajesh- Brampton

