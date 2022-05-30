Residents of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon will have an opportunity to get rid of extra garbage free of cost during Peel Region’s exemption period which runs from June 13 to 23.

During the exemption period, there is no maximum amount of acceptable garbage put out on the curb. Garbage bag tags are also not required for the extra bags.

There are however a fewer guidelines to keep in mind. In order to be picked up, an extra garbage bag cannot weigh more than 20 kg (44 lbs), be larger than 66 cm (26 in) wide and 90 cm (35 in) high, or be smaller than 30 cm (12 in) wide and 30 cm (12 in) high.

Residents are reminded that extra garbage is collected only on their “garbage” collection (not recycling) day. Check your designated day on https://peelregion.ca/waste/calendar/.