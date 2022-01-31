Garbage exemption period for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon is from Feb 7 to Mar 4

From February 7 to March 4, Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon residents can place up to two extra garbage bags at the curb on their garbage collection day, without requiring bag tags.

Residents who have purchased bag tags are advised to hold on to them until March 4.

Excess garbage must be placed at the curb in black plastic bags only, not in containers. Additional bags beyond the 2-bag limit will not be collected.

Collectors will not pick up garbage from the curb on recycling collection days.

Place your excess garbage next to your garbage cart. Leave 1 m (3 ft.) of space between the excess garbage and the cart.

A garbage bag placed at the curb for collection cannot weigh more than 20 kg (44 lbs). It should also not be larger than 66 cm (26 in) wide and 90 cm (35 in) high or smaller than 30 cm (12 in) wide and 30 cm (12 in) high.

As collectors might collect your cart and excess garbage at different times during the day, leave them both out at the curb until 8 p.m. If neither are collected by 8 p.m., report a missed collection.

Bulky items will not be collected until further notice. They will however be accepted at Community Recycling Centres. Disposal fees apply.

For more information, please visit peelregion.ca/waste.

