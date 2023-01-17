The Region of Peel’s first garbage exemption period of the year will take place from January 23 to February 3.

During a garbage exemption period there is no maximum amount of acceptable garbage homeowners can put on the curb. Also, garbage bag tags are not required for the extra bags.

Extra garbage is collected only on the designated garbage collection day, not on recycling collection day.

There are a few other pointers to keep in mind. In order to be picked up, an extra garbage bag cannot not weigh more than 20 kg (44 lbs). There are size restrictions as well. It should not be larger than 66 cm (26 in) wide and 90 cm (35 in) high or smaller than 30 cm (12 in) wide and 30 cm (12 in) high.

Homeowners in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon should check their collection calendar to find their garbage exemption day. They can also sign up to receive free weekly collection reminders by email, text message, or phone call.