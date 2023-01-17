COMMUNITY

Garbage exemption period for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon is Jan 23 to Feb 3

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

The Region of Peel’s first garbage exemption period of the year will take place from January 23 to February 3.

During a garbage exemption period there is no maximum amount of acceptable garbage homeowners can put on the curb. Also, garbage bag tags are not required for the extra bags.

Extra garbage is collected only on the designated garbage collection day, not on recycling collection day.

There are a few other pointers to keep in mind. In order to be picked up, an extra garbage bag cannot not weigh more than 20 kg (44 lbs). There are size restrictions as well. It should not be larger than 66 cm (26 in) wide and 90 cm (35 in) high or smaller than 30 cm (12 in) wide and 30 cm (12 in) high.

Homeowners in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon should check their collection calendar to find their garbage exemption day. They can also sign up to receive free weekly collection reminders by email, text message, or phone call.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Moderna’s new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine receives Health Canada approval

    Trudeau still top choice for PM, says new poll 

    York Police recover 50 stolen vehicles valued at around $3 million

    Gun discharged during Mississauga home invasion