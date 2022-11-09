After visiting Ghazipur landfill site on Wednesday, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that BJP was suppressing the size of the garbage and filling vacant spaces at the landfill with waste to show that the size of the mountain has reduced.

While speaking on the occasion, Sisodia said that if his party (Aam Aadmi Party) comes into the power, all the three garbage mountain will be cleared.

“People of Delhi will vote for the AAP in the upcoming municipal polls to clear the ‘garbage of the BJP’ and if the party comes to power in the MCD, it will clear the garbage mountains from the city in five years,” Sisodia said.

“In the MCD election, people will vote for Jhadu to clear the garbage of the BJP for a clean Delhi,” Sisodia said while visiting the garbage site.

As the party has centred its MCD poll campaign on the garbage mountains, the AAP is planning to conduct more than 500 mass public dialogues every day across Delhi. The party has started ‘Kude Par Jansamvad’ at 13,682 booths to reach out to Delhiites before MCD elections.

By November 20, a public dialogue will be held at each of Delhi’s 13,682 booths. It has been decided to hold approximately 500 public meetings per day led by AAP MLAs. All AAP office bearers have been instructed to connect with each and every resident of Delhi at the grassroot level and listen to their problems.

The MCD poll is scheduled to be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7. The nomination process for the elections started from November 7.

20221109-132005