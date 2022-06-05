SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Garcia, Mladenovic beat Gauff, Pegula to win French Open women’s doubles title

NewsWire
0
0

The pair of Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic clinched the 2022 French Open women’s doubles title after beating American duo of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the final, here on Sunday.

2016 champions and French hopes Garcia and Mladenovic took 1 hour and 44 minutes to register a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win on Court Philippe Chatrier and capture their second Roland Garros title as a team.

Former WTA Doubles World No 1 Mladenovic also claimed the title alongside Timea Babos in both 2019 and 2020 and she now has won a total of four Roland Garros women’s doubles titles.

Garcia and Mladenovic were sturdier behind their first deliveries, winning 65 percent of their first-service points compared to a 51 percent success rate for the Americans. The French squad went 0-for-6 on break points in the first set, but were 5-for-6 in the last two sets combined.

Break point success set the tone of the opening frame early. Gauff and Pegula saved five break points before Gauff held for 1-1, then broke Mladenovic in the very next game en route to a one-set lead. But Garcia and Mladenovic took charge in a topsy-turvy second set when Mladenovic punched a volley winner to break the Pegula serve for 5-3. Garcia served out the set in the next game to level the final.

In the opening game of the third set, a crosscourt backhand winner by Garcia polished off a love break of the Gauff serve, and the French pair raced to 4-0 from there.

20220605-182338

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    U-19 CWC: Australia, Sri Lanka begin in style, crush West Indies...

    Nadal breezes through on his return from injury in Madrid Open

    England confirm leggie Matt Parkinson as Jack Leach’s concussion replacement

    IND v NZ, First Test: India take out Young and Williamson...