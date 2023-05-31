A 57-year-old man died after his two-wheeler was hit by a rash and recklessly driven truck on NH-9 in Delhi on Wednesday, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Subedar, a resident of Khoda Enclave, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The official added that Subedar used to work as a gardener in an embassy at Chanakyapuri on a daily basis.

According to the police, on Wednesday, a police control room regarding the accident at NH-9 was received in Pandav Nagar area following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“On spot one TVS Moped and one mixture truck was found in accidental condition. The two-wheeler was damaged from rear side. The injured driving the two-wheeler was found to be taken by NHAI ambulance to the LBS hospital,” said a senior police official.

The driver of the mixture truck was apprehended at the spot by some passerby whose Identity was disclosed as Arjun (32), a resident of Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh.

“The injured was taken to LBS hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was on his way to home on newly purchased Moped and unfortunately met with an accident at NH-9 Samaspur flyover though driving in NH-9 via two-wheeler is prohibited,” the official added.

“A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and the driver has been arrested in this case,” the official said.

As per initial probe, the mixture was on the way from Sahibabad to South Delhi at a construction site and the driver slept on the way and ran the vehicle over the driver of Moped.

