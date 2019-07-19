Gardiner Expressway off-ramp closed for repairs

Those dependent on cars or buses to get in and out of the city via the Gardiner Express may want to rethink their options for the next few weeks as the westbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp of the Gardiner Expressway will be closed from July 15 to September 16 to allow for road resurfacing and the replacement of concrete barrier walls.

To minimize the trouble and inconvenience, it will be construction 24/7.

Meanwhile, the westbound on-ramp at Jarvis Street will also be closed between midnight and 5:00 a.m. from July 16 to July 31.

All of the construction is part of the city’s 10-year, $2.3-billion plan to rehabilitate the aging Gardiner. The first phase involves revamping the expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets. A newly rebuilt eastbound Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp opened in January 2018.

According to officials these major construction projects are required because it is nearing the end of its service life.

Meanwhile traffic along the Don Valley Parkway is already being impacted by lane closures along the Don Valley Parkway. Two lanes between Don Mills and Lawrence will be closed in both directions until October, as the city repairs four bridges that span the highway.

The next stage of construction will include work on the Gardiner itself, between Jarvis and Cherry streets. That is expected to begin immediately after upgrades to the Yonge-Bay-York off-ramp are complete.

All of the rehabilitation work to the Gardiner is scheduled to be completed some time in 2026.

The bottom line is if you have to get downtown, try getting onto a GO Train and leave that car behind. -CINEWS