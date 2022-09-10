INDIA

Gardner attacks priest inside temple premises in Delhi

A priest was attacked by a gardner inside the temple premises in Delhi’s Pitampura area on Saturday evening. The incident occurred at Shree Ram temple Pitampura’s Kohat Encalve.

According to information received, the priest has been admitted to a nearby hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

“The priest, identified as Laxmi Narayan (52), was attakced by the gardner with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in four stab wounds,” said a source.

The source said that Narayan had an argument with the gardner over coming late to the temple. The priest had asked the gardner to come ealry with flowers as devotees also come early. He was also asked to come for work daily, while he used come twice a week. This led to an argument between the two. The accused gardner in a fit of rage attacked the priest and injured him and fled from the spot.

A hunt is on to nab the accused.

