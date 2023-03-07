SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Gardner, Sciver-Brunt and Wolvaardt in shortlist for ICC Women Player of the Month for February

NewsWire
0
0

A trio of stars from Australia, England and South Africa — Ashleigh Gardner, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Laura Wolvaardt that dominated the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup — have been shortlisted for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award for February 2023.

Gardner won the award back in December and her inspirational all-round form in February earned her the Player of the Tournament prize as Australia claimed a sixth global T20 crown.

Sciver-Brunt followed up her recent ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year Award with a string of impressive batting performances, steering England to another World Cup semifinal.

Completing the lineup for the Women’s Player of the Month is leading run scorer from the event, Laura Wolvaardt, who thrilled in a series of performances that led South Africa to their maiden T20 World Cup Final.

Australian all-rounder Gardner arrived in South Africa atop the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings. Scoring 110 runs and taking ten wickets across the tournament, her vital contributions included a starring role in the thrilling semifinal victory over India, scoring a crucial 31 (18 balls) and taking two wickets in the match, one of which being the prized scalp of Smriti Mandhana.

Valuable runs in the final also earned Gardner the Player of the Tournament accolade, to sit alongside the ultimate prize — the Women’s T20 World Cup.

Despite falling short at the semifinal stage of the Women’s T20 World Cup, Sciver-Brunt proved a pivotal figure in England’s top order throughout the tournament thanks to her powerful hitting and varied strokeplay.

The England star recently celebrated scooping the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Player of the Year in 2022, and her extended spell of good form continued with four 40-plus scores across five matches, resulting in 216 runs at an average of 72.00.

Shortlisted for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month on five occasions, she is yet to seal her maiden award win, but is well-placed to break that run after a sterling February.

South Africa enjoyed a historic run to the Women’s T20 World Cup Final, owed in large part to the brilliance of Wolvaardt at the top of the order. The latter stages of the event saw the 23-year-old at her most mesmerizing, scoring big in wins against Bangladesh (66 not out), England (53) and in the Final against Australia (61).

The successive scores ensured Wolvaardt ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 230 runs, capping a memorable campaign for herself and her Proteas teammates.

20230307-170804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mohammed Shami tests negative for Covid-19

    It’s not advantage New Zealand vs India in WTC final, says...

    Women’s World Cup: Meg Lanning’s batting master-class guides Australia to another...

    India fined 20 per cent of match fees for slow over...