Garg, Abhishek assessed the conditions well: Warner

Dubai, Oct 3 (IANS) SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner commended Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma for their innings on Friday against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The pair put up 77 runs for the fifth wicket which helped steady a faltering SRH innings and taken them to 164/5.

“It was nice to see our guys back themselves – that was my message to these youngsters,” said Warner in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I said it in my press conference – when these guys don’t get opportunity to bat, it’s going to be difficult for them. I asked them what they thought was a good total, they said 150, we got 160-170. These guys assessed the conditions and played well, so really really proud of them,” he added.

Garg scored 51 off 26 balls, his first IPL half-century for which he was adjudged player of the match.

“I felt very good in there, because it’s a big stage with senior players. I wasn’t thinking too much, just playing my natural game,” said Garg.

Garg only managed to score 12 the last time he got to bat in the tournament. “I think the best thing is the team management backed me after I failed in the first game,” he said.

“The plan was to play my shots and their bowling helped. I’ve batted with Abhishek throughout my childhood so it was easy. There’s a positive energy in the field too after such an innings. My self-belief has grown after the knock,” the youngster said.

