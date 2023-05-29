A garment shop owner and his two sons were thrashed and stabbed by a group of four men in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area on Sunday night, an official said on Monday.

The injured identified as Khalid and his sons Tariq Anwar and Mohd Anas are said to be in critical condition.

According to police, a police control room call was received on Sunday regarding firing and damage of a garment shop at Ramesh Park in Laxmi Nagar following which a police team reached the shop where shop glasses were broken and articles of the shop were scattered outside.

During inquiry, it came to notice that one Ameen with his three associates initially came at the shop, threw the articles of the shop outside, damaged the glass and other articles.

“The accused then started beating Khalid, the shop owner and his sons, who came to save their father, with a pistol and rod. They stabbed Khalid, and his sons also sustained injuries,” said a senior police official.

“The injured were shifted to Hedgewar hospital. The crime team was called and the spot was inspected by the police team. Two empty cartridges, blood samples, and other exhibits were lifted from the spot,” said the official.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Laxmi Nagar police station and as per initial probe, it appears to be a property dispute,” the official added.

20230529-210804