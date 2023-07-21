INDIA

Garments hub in Bengal’s Howrah’s gutted in fire, no casualty

A major fire broke out at a garments’ hub at Manglahat area in Howrah district of West Bengal, sources said on Friday.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

As many as 12 fire-tenders rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after hours of rigorous fire-fighting.

The estimated loss in property is a few lakhs of rupees.

State fire services department sources said that the fire broke out on late Thursday night. Because of the presence of huge stocks of garments, the fire had spread quickly in the area gutting a number of shops at the garments’ hub there.

“The structures of the ships gutted were mainly built of bamboo and wood, which aided the fire to spread further. The fire had spread around a 5,000 square feet area in the garments’ hub,” a state fire services department official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained although the fire officials feel that in all probability the reason for the fire was short-circuit.

The Howrah City Police and the state fire services department have started a joint investigation in the matter,” he said.

