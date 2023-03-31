ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Garmi’ teaser presents story of hot-headed aspiring civil servant

The teaser of the upcoming streaming series ‘Garmi’ has been unveiled which presents the story of the lead Arvind Shukla, a young man who moves out of his hometown to a hostel to become a civil servant.

The series has been directed by filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia and the teaser has tropes of a classic Tigmanshu directorial as it starts off with Arvind beating up his senior in the college.

Arvind has aspirations to become a civil servant. He stumbles into the world of college politics, powerplay and crime.

‘Garmi’ features an ensemble starcast such as Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Saraswat, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, Puneet Singh, Anurag Thakur, Anushka Kaushik, Disha Thakur, Dheerendra Gautam in pivotal roles.

‘Garmi’, created by Tigmanshu Dhulia, has been produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal Ashok Thakkar, will soon be available to stream on Sony LIV.

