Leading wearable brand Garmin on Tuesday announced the launch of its two new outdoor smartwatch series in the country.

The new fenix 7 Pro and epix Pro series will be available online on Amazon and Synergizer, and offline on Garmin Brand Stores, Helios and Just in Time, the company said in a statement.

While the epix Pro series starts from Rs 1,11,990, the fenix 7 Pro series starts from Rs 1,00,990.

The new smartwatches are designed to meet the demands of athletes, adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, providing them with the ultimate performance and tracking capabilities.

“Each smartwatch from fenix 7 Pro and epix Pro series is crafted with Garmin’s top-notch capabilities, packing ruggedness, advanced features, and innovative technology, making it a perfect choice for urban athletes and outdoor enthusiasts,” said Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia & India.

The crystal-clear AMOLED display on the epix Pro series and the improved Memory in Pixel (MIP) display on the fenix 7 Pro series make sure that users can easily view their data, maps and notifications, whether they are training in the gym or exploring the outdoors.

“The fenix 7 Pro series combines a fibre-reinforced polymer case with a steel bezel, while the epix Pro series offers premium materials like sapphire and titanium,” the company said.

The fenix 7 Pro series is said to provide up to 37 days in smartwatch mode and up to 139 days in expedition mode, while the epix Pro series is expected to offer up to 31 days of battery life.

“The fenix 7 Pro and epix Pro series also offer specialised activities such as white-water rafting, motocross, and overlanding, ensuring that users can engage in their favourite activities while leveraging the comprehensive tracking and analysis features of these smartwatches,” the wearable brand said.

“Equipped with multiple satellite positioning systems and multi-band GPS, the fenix 7 Pro and epix Pro series ensure precise positioning and accurate navigation for adventurers,” it added.

