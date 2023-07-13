INDIA

Garmin announces new smartwatch series with AMOLED display in India

NewsWire
0
0

Leading wearable brand Garmin on Thursday announced the launch of the new golf smartwatch series in the country, to enhance golfing experiences and overall fitness.

The ‘Approach S70’ series starts at Rs 72,990, and will be available online — Amazon and Synergizer — as well as offline — Garmin Brand Store, the company said in a statement.

“Available in two different sizes, these premium smartwatches are packed with advanced on-the-course tools and fitness features to help golfers build a better all-around game.”

The Approach S70 is said to hold a charge for up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours when using GPS.

“Our latest addition to the Garmin Golf Eco-System, the Approach S70 series, are designed to empower golfers by providing them with advanced tools and features that help them better understand and navigate the game,” said Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia and India.

“These smartwatches offer comprehensive course maps, precise distance calculations, and valuable performance insights, enabling golfers to make informed decisions on the course,” Chen added.

The new smartwatches feature super-bright AMOLED touchscreen displays and their vibrant display ensures that golfers can easily read distances, track their progress and make informed decisions on the course, enhancing their overall playing experience.

The series comes with a lightweight and sleek design, featuring a ceramic bezel and scratch-resistant lens.

“The attention-grabbing accent colour ring between the bezel and watch case adds a touch of sophistication, making a bold fashion statement,” the company said.

Moreover, the smartwatches come with preloaded activity profiles for strength, yoga, running, and more.

The series also provides wrist-based heart rate, Heart Rate Variability status, Body Battery energy levels and advanced sleep patterns.

“Additionally, when paired with wireless headphones, golfers can stream their favourite music or podcasts directly from their wrist, thanks to compatibility with popular music platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer,” the company added.

2023071338512

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

    Assam govt to provide two-wheelers to ‘meritorious’ students

    Public gets another shot of price hike: Cong

    Those deprived for centuries are seeing their reflection in me: Prez...