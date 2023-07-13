Leading wearable brand Garmin on Thursday announced the launch of the new golf smartwatch series in the country, to enhance golfing experiences and overall fitness.

The ‘Approach S70’ series starts at Rs 72,990, and will be available online — Amazon and Synergizer — as well as offline — Garmin Brand Store, the company said in a statement.

“Available in two different sizes, these premium smartwatches are packed with advanced on-the-course tools and fitness features to help golfers build a better all-around game.”

The Approach S70 is said to hold a charge for up to 16 days in smartwatch mode and up to 20 hours when using GPS.

“Our latest addition to the Garmin Golf Eco-System, the Approach S70 series, are designed to empower golfers by providing them with advanced tools and features that help them better understand and navigate the game,” said Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia and India.

“These smartwatches offer comprehensive course maps, precise distance calculations, and valuable performance insights, enabling golfers to make informed decisions on the course,” Chen added.

The new smartwatches feature super-bright AMOLED touchscreen displays and their vibrant display ensures that golfers can easily read distances, track their progress and make informed decisions on the course, enhancing their overall playing experience.

The series comes with a lightweight and sleek design, featuring a ceramic bezel and scratch-resistant lens.

“The attention-grabbing accent colour ring between the bezel and watch case adds a touch of sophistication, making a bold fashion statement,” the company said.

Moreover, the smartwatches come with preloaded activity profiles for strength, yoga, running, and more.

The series also provides wrist-based heart rate, Heart Rate Variability status, Body Battery energy levels and advanced sleep patterns.

“Additionally, when paired with wireless headphones, golfers can stream their favourite music or podcasts directly from their wrist, thanks to compatibility with popular music platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer,” the company added.

