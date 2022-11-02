BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Garmin appoints Yeshudas Pillai as country head for India biz

Garmin India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Yeshudas Pillai as the new Country Head for its India operations.

In his new role based in New Delhi, Pillai will be tasked with driving stakeholder engagement, growth, and development of the brand in the country.

“Our vision is to strengthen our presence across the country, where we aim to have more than 10 Garmin Brand Stores by the end of 2023,” said Pillai.

Garmin India reported 32 per cent growth (YoY) till Q3 2022 and logged 65 per cent growth in its Venu smartwatch series till the September qiuarter.

“We have seen a growth in the preference for mid-high range ($300 and above) smartwatches over the last couple of years in India. Looking at this trend, we are bullish on the premium segment and plan to expand our offerings,” said Sky Chen, Regional Director, South-East Asia & India.

For Garmin, “we see India becoming one of the top three markets in the Asia region in the next five years,” Chen added.

Garmin currently has brand stores in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune.

The brand aims to expand its presence across markets by opening brand stores which will also double up as a service collection point by the end of 2023.

Garmin has been known for cutting-edge GPS navigation products for almost three decades.

The company said it aims offer all the latest products, including the newly-launched Venu Sq 2, Forerunner 955 and 255 series in India.

