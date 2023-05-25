INDIASCI-TECH

Garmin launches new smartwatch series ‘Instinct 2’ in India

Leading wearable brand Garmin on Thursday launched the new smartwatch series — ‘Instinct 2’, which includes Instinct 2X Solar and Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical Edition, in India.

Alongside the new launches, the brand has announced attractive pricing across the ‘Instinct 2’ series, starting from Rs 33,490 and is available to buy from May 25 across online and offline stores.

“Designed for sports and outdoor enthusiasts, these solar-powered, military-standard smartwatches combine rugged durability with a sleek design. With an easy-to-read display, infinite battery life, and advanced features, they empower adventurers to conquer new horizons,” Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia & India, said in a statement.

Equipped with features like water resistance and a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens, the solar charging capability provides unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode, perfect for prolonged adventures.

The Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch edition features a built-in LED flashlight that offers adjustable intensities, while, the Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical edition features a multi-LED flashlight that offers both white and dedicated green illumination options.

The inclusion of green light is particularly beneficial as it helps users maintain their natural night vision during night operations.

Moreover, both the smartwatch editions come with features like heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep tracking, and more for users to track their health and fitness goals.

The Instinct 2X Solar introduces a new activity called ‘Obstacle Course Racing’.

With the Obstacle Course Racing feature, athletes can accurately track and analyse their performance during challenging courses and provide comprehensive data.

The Instinct 2X Solar – Tactical edition offers specialised tactical features such as night vision compatibility, stealth mode, and Jumpmaster mode for parachute activities, the company said.

