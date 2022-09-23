HEALTHINDIASCI-TECH

Garmin launches wearable smart BP monitor for $150

Leading wearable brand Garmin has launched a smart blood pressure monitor for $150 that allows users to measure systolic and diastolic blood pressure at home on the go.

Called ‘Index BPM’, the compact and FDA-cleared upper arm blood pressure monitor features an integrated display so readings can be viewed immediately after they’re taken.

Featuring an adjustable cuff, the Index BPM is made to fit a wide range of arm sizes – from 9-17 inches (22-42 cm) in circumference.

According to Garmin, up to 16 users can keep track of their individual readings from the Index BPM and sync the data to their own Garmin Connect app.

“Garmin is a trusted name in the health and fitness industry, and we are excited to introduce the FDA-cleared Index BPM as another tool to stay on top of your health,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

“When using the Index BPM as part of the larger Garmin ecosystem, all of your health and fitness data can be viewed right in Garmin Connect, helping to give you a more complete look at your overall health in one app,” he said in a statement.

Through the Garmin Connect app, users can also view their measurement history and trends alongside other health stats, set up reminders to take their blood pressure and view those readings in 7-day, 4-week and 1-year reports.

The reports can even be exported as a PDF to be shared with a doctor.

The Index BPM has a battery life of up to 9 months and comes with four AAA batteries that can easily be replaced when necessary, said the company.

