Garmin unveils next-gen Forerunner smartwatches with AMOLED displays

Leading wearable brand Garmin has announced the launch of Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965, its first dedicated GPS-running smartwatches with AMOLED displays.

“Forerunner 965 will be available in late March and has a suggested retail price of $599.99, while Forerunner 265 is available now for $449.99,” the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

The smartwatches feature optional always-on, full-colour displays that are easy to read in any weather conditions.

Also, they come with the traditional five-button design, allowing users to quickly access everyday health features, smart notifications and more.

The Forerunner 265 is said to offer up to 15 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, while Forerunner 965 is expected to offer up to 23 days.

“For 20 years, the Forerunner lineup has helped athletes of all levels reach their goals, and we are thrilled to continue to bring revolutionary advancements to our newest GPS running smartwatches with the addition of bright AMOLED displays,” Dan Bartel, Vice President of Global Consumer Sales, Garmin said.

The watches provide users a morning report that gives an overview of last night’s sleep and the day’s training outlook, alongside heart rate variability (HRV) status and weather (when paired with a smartphone).

The new devices also offer a race widget which gives training tips, personalised daily suggested workouts, and much more.

Forerunner 265 is a 46mm sized watch, but it also comes in a smaller “S” size which measures 42mm.

“Designed for runners, by runners, Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 are purpose-built in both form and function to help athletes better plan, prepare, perform and connect,” the company said.

20230303-141402

