INDIASCI-TECH

Garmin unveils premium fitness band in India

NewsWire
0
0

With an aim to woo Indian consumers, Garmin on Thursday launched a new premium fitness band — vivosmart 5 — that is said to offer up to 7 days of battery life.

Priced at Rs 14,990, the fitness band comes in black and mint colour options. It will be available on both online and offline channels from June 10.

“We are happy to introduce the vivosmart 5 to our users in India. It is easy to use and offers important health essentials information with a beautiful design,” Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said in a statement.

“It is a fitness band that is made for users who prefer an active lifestyle and take charge of their health and wellness. Its sleek minimalistic design makes the device light which is an important factor especially when you use it for tracking your sleep,” Rizvi added.

The vivosmart 5 is built for comfort which is an important factor for sleep tracking. It also tracks all the basics while users are on the move such as steps, calories burned, and intensity minutes.

The fitness band has a rounded band designed to fit around the curves of the wrist.

It features a brighter display that offers 66 per cent more screen space with larger text and an easy-to-use touchscreen and button interface compared to its predecessor. There are also interchangeable bands, which are very easy to change.

The company has also claimed that the fitness band houses a battery life of up to 7 days.

20220609-172204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pass law reserving 80 per cent jobs to locals: PMK to...

    K’taka CM Yediyurappa tells seers he will abide by BJP high...

    ‘Life paralyzed without internet access at Karnal’

    Border disengagement happening at slower pace: Jaishankar tells Wang