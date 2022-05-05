INDIASCI-TECH

Leading wearable brand Garmin India on Thursday launched a new smartwatch, vívomove Sport, that features traditional analogue hands on top of a discrete and clearly visible OLED display.

Priced at Rs 18,990, the smartwatch will be available in four colour options — ivory, cool mint, cocoa, and black — across select online channels.

“The vívomove series is a unique and stylish product line within the Garmin family. We at Garmin, are excited to expand this series with the vívomove Sport, a new member of the vívomove series,” Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said in a statement.

“The vívomove Sport is specially designed for people who want the elegant look of a traditional timepiece and track their health with the latest in health and wellness technology at an accessible price point,” Rizvi added.

The smartwatch provides health awareness by monitoring respiration, Pulse Ox1, stress, advanced sleep (with sleep stages), hydration logging and 24/7 heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings).

The Body Battery energy monitoring shows the body’s current energy level which can help with scheduling workouts, big events, and understanding when it is time to slow down.

The company mentioned that the smartwatch’s hybrid design allows users to discreetly stay connected when paired with a compatible smartphone.

