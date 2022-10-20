Leading wearable brand Garmin on Thursday launched two new smartwatches that come equipped with all-day health monitoring, fitness tracking, and connected features for Indian consumers.

The Venu SQ 2 is priced at Rs 27,990 and the Venu SQ 2 Music Edition at Rs Rs 33,490 and they are available on online and offline platforms.

“Packed with bright AMOLED display, popular health and wellness features, smart notifications, and an impressive battery life — the Venu Sq 2 series have the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available in the market,” Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin India and Southeast Asia, said in a statement.

The Venu Sq 2 series is made to keep up with an active lifestyle, with over 25 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps — including walking, running, cycling, tennis and more. It even includes preloaded cardio, strength, yoga, HIIT and Pilates workouts.

With an increased battery life of 83 per cent (as compared to its predecessor) that can run up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, the Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 — Music Edition enable users to monitor health metrics 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the company claimed.

The smartwatches are available in cool mint, shadow grey, white, black, french grey, and ivory colours and can be paired smoothly with both Android and iOS smartphones.

