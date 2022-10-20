INDIASCI-TECH

Garmin unveils two new smartwatches in India

NewsWire
0
0

Leading wearable brand Garmin on Thursday launched two new smartwatches that come equipped with all-day health monitoring, fitness tracking, and connected features for Indian consumers.

The Venu SQ 2 is priced at Rs 27,990 and the Venu SQ 2 Music Edition at Rs Rs 33,490 and they are available on online and offline platforms.

“Packed with bright AMOLED display, popular health and wellness features, smart notifications, and an impressive battery life — the Venu Sq 2 series have the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available in the market,” Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin India and Southeast Asia, said in a statement.

The Venu Sq 2 series is made to keep up with an active lifestyle, with over 25 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps — including walking, running, cycling, tennis and more. It even includes preloaded cardio, strength, yoga, HIIT and Pilates workouts.

With an increased battery life of 83 per cent (as compared to its predecessor) that can run up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, the Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 — Music Edition enable users to monitor health metrics 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the company claimed.

The smartwatches are available in cool mint, shadow grey, white, black, french grey, and ivory colours and can be paired smoothly with both Android and iOS smartphones.

20221020-164805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shyam Benegal shares video message as ‘Mujib’ trailer unveiled at Cannes

    Of Chess Olympiads: Musings of Indian chess Olympiad veterans

    TN rural body polls: AIADMK to focus on DMK’s ‘futile’ election...

    Dengue cases in Chennai spike, residents urged to remove stagnant water