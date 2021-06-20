Sussex fast bowler George Garton could make his debut for England after the 24-year-old was named by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in the 16-member squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting in Durham on June 29.

The left-arm quick has been the mainstay of county side Sussex’s white-ball plans over the past few years and been part of the England system since 2016.

However, 27-year-old fast bowler Olly Stone, following the second Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston recently, is not in the squad after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back. He will miss the rest of the summer.

England team head coach Chris Silverwood said after the announcement of the squad on Saturday that, “We have been monitoring the progress of George Garton for quite some time. He has been a significant part of Sussex’s bowling unit in white-ball cricket for an extended period. His ability to bowl quick with his point of difference being a left-armer certainly gives us options in this series, and he deserves his chance at this level.

“This ODI series is important as we continue to build (the) momentum ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Despite some injuries, the squad I have selected is strong and gives us depth across all departments. We are looking forward to competing and putting on a show for the fans,” Silverwood said in a statement on the ECB website.

“Several players are not available for selection due to injury. Jofra Archer (right elbow), Saqib Mahmood (abdominal) and Reece Topley (side strain) are all missing, but continue to make excellent progress from their respective injuries. We are pleased that Ben Stokes is returning to action with Durham this weekend after recovering from a fractured finger. If everything goes to plan, I hope he could be available for selection for the Vitality IT20 series against Pakistan next month,” said Silverwood.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

–IANS

akm/dpb