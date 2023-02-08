BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Garuda Aerospace drones to be deployed in quake-hit Turkey

Drones from India’s Garuda Aerospace will be deployed in a rescue mission in the quake-hit Turkey by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said a top company official.

“Garuda Aerospace has always stepped up during crises and has created massive impact by deploying drones for various emergency situations. Given the current situation in Turkey, Garuda Aerospace is deploying drones to support the ongoing rescue and relief operations,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, said.

The NDRF had requested Garuda Aerospace to provide their Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA)-approved drones for disaster management operations.

The city based drone-as-a-service start-up Garuda Aerospace will deploy their Droni Drone for surveillance in the most affected areas to identify where victims could be trapped under rubble piles and a modified Kisan Drone which will carry payloads that will help transport emergency medicines, supplies and food for victims.

Earlier, Garuda Aerospace deployed drones for rescue and relief operations to the Chamoli glacier burst at Uttarakhand and supported the locust control operation in Rajasthan.

