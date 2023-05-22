BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Garuda Aerospace & HAL subsidiary Naini Aerospace to make drones

City based Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) player Garuda Aerospace and Naini Aerospace, a subsidiary of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), have inked a joint development partnership.

According to Garuda Aerospace, the joint partnership will enable it to manufacture Advanced Precision Drones with a payload capacity of around 25 kg.

Garuda Aerospace had recently partnered with BEML at recently held Aero India for drone manufacturing at their Mysuru facility.

Naini Aerospace has its production facility near Prayagraj.

As a result, Garuda Aerospace now has a better access to to clients across North, West, East and North East regions.

20230522-134204

