Garuda Aerospace, IISc sign MoU for geographical surveys

City based drone-as-a-service (DaaS) company Garuda Aerospace has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) for collaborative research projects.

According to Garuda Aerospace, the collaborative research projects using drones, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) for applications for geographical surveys for the government and society.

The collaborative operational and research projects in these areas may be taken up by Garuda Aerospace and IISc’s Department of Aerospace Engineering.

According to Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace, the association with IISc is a step towards realising the company’s potential to provide developments of digital input processing packaging tools, including yield estimation from a given image, diagnoses of crops, surveillance and mapping of fields and lands.

“This partnership will facilitate the collaborative development of new technology related to surveillance applications using drones, that will benefit the farmers, the government and the country as a whole. IISc will provide a central cloud platform for storage of data,” Dr S.N. Omkar, Chief Research Scientist Control and Guidance was quoted as saying in a statement.

20221102-135606

