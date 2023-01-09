Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) company Garuda Aerospace and Rallis India Ltd inked a MoU to spray pesticides on crops in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

According to Garuda Aerospace, the drone pilots will conduct demonstrations on approximately 1,000 acres of land on crops such as paddy, onion, Bengal gram, wheat, and vegetables.

The partnership with Rallis India will demonstrate end-to-end drone service solution to farmers and the channel partners. This shall also make agri operations convenient for drone pilots to conduct better demonstrations for the farmers, Garuda Aerospace founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

“With the technology revolution up on us, we are moving towards a tech-adapted environment rapidly. At Rallis India, we have initiated trials and experiments of our product approvals for label expansion for drone spray,” Rallis India Chief Operating Officer, S.Nagarajan said.

20230109-195205