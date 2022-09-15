BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Garuda Aerospace maps 7,000 villages in UP with drones under Svamitva Scheme

NewsWire
0
0

The Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace, a Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS) startup, has successfully mapped 7,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh under the Svamitva Scheme.

The company had won the tender from the nodal agency, The Survey of India in September 2021.

As per the tender, Garuda Aerospace was authorised to deploy drones for large scale mapping and digitisations of land records in rural areas, thereby empowering land-owners and farmers with accurate digital land certificates and a unique identity that enables them to get a layout of their entire land with precise and all information.

As the winner of the largest order, Garuda Aerospace deployed 15 fixed-wing drones for the purpose of mapping at the speed of 8 to 10 sq kms per hour.

Of the 140,000 villages, Garuda Aerospace has successfully mapped 7,000 villages, the highest number of villages mapped by any drone company within a year.

“We have completed over 7,000 villages in UP in the last one year and hope to deploy drones and target a few more villages in the next couple of months. We introduced a fixed wing drone which looks like an airplane with wings and can cover a significant area within minutes,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder, CEO, Garuda Aerospace said.

20220915-195804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sensex pares gains to turn flat; auto stocks up

    Omicron to impact auto component industry’s FY22 revenue growth: ICRA

    Budget plugs loophole where after tax search, income was being set...

    SBI says it’s not a nodal bank for Russia-related transactions