HEALTHINDIA

Gas leak: 67 students of Krishnagiri school recuperating in hospital, say authorities

NewsWire
0
0

All the 67 students of a Corporation middle school in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu who were admitted to a government hospital in Hosur are recuperating, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

Around 100 students complained of uneasiness after a suspected gas leak from a septic tank on the school premises on Friday afternoon. The children, according to hospital authorities, developed nausea and vomiting.

Of them, 67 students who showed serious symptoms of vomiting and nausea were admitted to the Hosur government hospital and administered IV fluids and medication.

Hospital authorities, and Pollution Control board officials are ascertaining the reason for the children developing uneasiness. Blood and vomit samples are being tested to find out the reason.

Krishnagiri district collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy told mediapersons that the children are recuperating at Hosur government hospital.

20221015-122602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana’s daily Covid count drops further

    Italy vaccinates children between 5-11 years

    Healthy lifestyle may reduce dementia risk in diabetic patients

    Colleges, universities in Odisha to reopen on Aug 16