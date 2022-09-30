INDIA

Gas leak after blast in ONGC well in Gujarat, several villages affected

Gas leaked after a major blast in an ONGC gas well near Kasalpura village of Gujarat’s Mehsana district early on Friday, affecting residents of 10-12 villages within a 2 km radius, officials said.

The ONGC team was working to plug the gas leak.

Becharaji MLA Bharatji Thakor told the local media that the blast occurred around 1 a.m. and people upto 4 km radius heard the sound, and the escaping gas spread upto 2 k, area and affecting local villages. ONGC teams have started working on the leak, but are yet not able to plug it.

Kasalpur village sarpanch Kanti Chavda said that the ONGC was informed about the blast soon after it occurred and gas escaped at a pressure.

Doctors of the primary health centre are treating villagers complaining of being affected and an ambulance is kept on standby.

