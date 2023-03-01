Prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders have been hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 350.50 per cylinder, respectively, with effect from Wednesday, as the oil and gas companies have hiked prices of domestic and commercial gas.

With the new prices kicking in with effect from Wednesday, LPG subscribers in Jaipur will now pay Rs 1,106.50 for a cylinder, which in February was available for Rs 1056.50. Also, the cost of commercial cylinder has now crossed the Rs 2,000-mark and will be available for Rs 2,138.

On January 1, the oil and gas companies had hiked the price of commercial gas by Rs 25.50. Domestic gas price was last revised in July 2022. A domestic gas cylinder weighs 14.2 kg while a commercial gas cylinder weighs 19 kg.

The latest price hike will put additional burden on the Rajasthan government, which recently announced in the state budget to provide doemstic gas cylinder for Rs 500 to those falling under the BPL category from April 1.

There are over 1.75 crore consumers of all the three oil and gas companies — IOCL, HPCL and BPCL — in Rajasthan. The hike of Rs 350 per commercial gas cylinder will also affect the prices of other commodities in the state.

