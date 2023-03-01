INDIA

Gas price hike to put additional pressure on Raj govt

NewsWire
0
0

Prices of domestic cooking gas and commercial cylinders have been hiked by Rs 50 and Rs 350.50 per cylinder, respectively, with effect from Wednesday, as the oil and gas companies have hiked prices of domestic and commercial gas.

With the new prices kicking in with effect from Wednesday, LPG subscribers in Jaipur will now pay Rs 1,106.50 for a cylinder, which in February was available for Rs 1056.50. Also, the cost of commercial cylinder has now crossed the Rs 2,000-mark and will be available for Rs 2,138.

On January 1, the oil and gas companies had hiked the price of commercial gas by Rs 25.50. Domestic gas price was last revised in July 2022. A domestic gas cylinder weighs 14.2 kg while a commercial gas cylinder weighs 19 kg.

The latest price hike will put additional burden on the Rajasthan government, which recently announced in the state budget to provide doemstic gas cylinder for Rs 500 to those falling under the BPL category from April 1.

There are over 1.75 crore consumers of all the three oil and gas companies — IOCL, HPCL and BPCL — in Rajasthan. The hike of Rs 350 per commercial gas cylinder will also affect the prices of other commodities in the state.

20230301-220405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Randeep Hooda’s ‘Cat’ is a story of relationships – family, friendship...

    Erratic June rains lead to reservoirs with less water than last...

    IANS IPL Turning Point: Tripathi, Markram make it look easy

    CGST officials bust syndicate of firms involved in tax evasion of...