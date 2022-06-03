COMMUNITY

Gas prices could break another record this Sunday

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
The cost of gas is continuing its upwards trajectory with Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague predicting another record breaker this Sunday.

McTeague told CP24 that he expects prices to touch $212.9 per litre by Sunday in the GTA and most of southern Ontario. This is three cents higher than the previous record of $209.9 which was established on May 18.

With summer being the time for travel and higher gas prices, the pain at the pump is going to get excruciating. McTeague predicts gas prices could reach as high as $225.0 per litre at some point this summer. Ouch!

As for the critical question — should you fill up today or tomorrow to avoid Sunday’s record-breaker? Gaswizard.ca’s price prediction for Saturday is around $211.9 for regular gas in the GTA. Today it’s around $208.9.

It might help to know that gas prices are burning a hole in people’s pockets all across Canada. At least we’re not in Vancouver where the price is expected to hit $233.9 tomorrow, according to gaswizard.ca.

