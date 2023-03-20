ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’

Popular faces of the entertainment industry Gashmeer Mahajani and Donal Bisht are all set to reprise their roles of captor Viraj Trehan and his hostage Kavya Grewal respectively in the second season of ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’.

While talking about the new season, Gashmeer says: “Tu Zakhm Hai 2 will certainly be a treat for Viraj and Kavya admirers, as the duo’s chemistry will leave fans awestruck. Moreover, viewers will witness an unexplored side of Viraj and understand him better.”

“Personally, it has been a fulfiling journey, and I’m eager to see viewers’ reactions to Viraj’s new side and his bond with Kavya. Without divulging much, I would say to expect the unexpected,” he adds.

The first season of ‘Tu Zakhm Hai’ revolved around Viraj, a hawala king who runs his illegal operations, and due to circumstances Kavya becomes his hostage and sees his dark world. However, slowly they develop a liking for each other. On the contrary, the second season will depict a new side of Viraj as he will be shown changing gradually as a person because of his love for Kavya, he becomes compassionate which surprises everyone around him and no one is ready to support their relationship.

Donal, who plays Kavya shares: “Season 2 will witness Viraj and Kavya’s bond evolve as the drama unfolds. I’m glad that season 2 is finally about to unveil the secrets and mind games, and I hope viewers enjoy it as much as the maiden season.”

‘Tu Zakhm Hain 2’ will also feature Nehal Chudasama, Parinita Seth, Jinal Joshi, Sachin Verma, Aparna Kumar, Udhav Vij, Saurabh Man and Abhinav Verma.

Directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar and Noel Smith, the 9-episode series will be released on March 23 on MX Player.

