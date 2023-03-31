ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Gaslight’ director Pavan Kirpalani: Sara is an ‘extremely hungry actor’

NewsWire
0
0

Appreciating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan for her performance in the movie ‘Gaslight’, director Pavan Kirpalani said she is an “extremely hungry and dedicated actor who is always willing to take up the challenges”.

In the movie, Sara is playing the role of Meesha, a young paraplegic woman confined to a wheelchair, who returns to her family’s royal palace 15 years after receiving a letter from her father. When she returns to the royal palace, she finds her father missing and is welcomed instead by her stepmother Rukmini, played by Chitrangda Singh.

‘Gaslight’ director Kirpalani, who is known for his movies such as ‘Ragini MMS’, ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Phobia’, said: “Reimagining Sara in this movie has been great fun. It’s a serious role with many layers. It’s a performance driven narrative, and she’s pulled off all the shades effortlessly.”

Praising Sara, he added that she is a dedicated actor and always willing to take up the challenges.

“Sara is an extremely hungry actor and I am lucky to find her at a time when she wants to push her own acting boundaries,” he concluded.

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh, ‘Gaslight’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230331-133005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pamela Anderson says she helped Jack Nicholson ‘finish threesome’ with other...

    Kajol wants calorie refund!

    Puneet Sharma on writing lyrics for Amit Trivedi’s music in ‘Woh...

    Gunav Malhotra roped in for new track of ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha...