Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Rahul Dev, Akshay Oberoi in the upcoming film ‘Gaslight’. The film, which will be released directly on OTT, will drop on March 31.

The film is a thriller and has a classic whodunit mystery at its core.

Talking about the film, director Pavan Kripalani said, “‘Gaslight’ is a high-octane suspense thriller, the film will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds.”

He further mentioned, “With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast, I couldn’t be more excited to share this one with the audiences.”

The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, will release on March 31, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

